Canada

WSA releases preliminary spring runoff forecast for Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 11:18 am
Runoff predictions are based on conditions at freeze-up, snowfall received to date and the precipitation forecast up to the spring melt. View image in full screen
Runoff predictions are based on conditions at freeze-up, snowfall received to date and the precipitation forecast up to the spring melt. Global News

A preliminary report from the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency (WSA) states the spring melt rate is expected to have a significant impact on runoff yields in southern areas of the province.

How that impacts subsoil moisture levels or surface water supplies depends on the speed of the melt, the report states.

Most southern regions experienced very dry conditions last summer and into the fall freeze-up, and a below snowmelt runoff potential is being forecast by the WSA.

Read more: Wetter than normal conditions expected as Sask. WSA releases freeze-up report

The prediction is based on conditions at freeze-up, snowfall received to date and the precipitation forecast up to the spring melt.

A slow melt in the south will likely result in the bulk of the snowpack recharging the soil, with a rapid melt likely needed to improve surface water supplies, the WSA said in its report.

However, the WSA said the current snowpack is not enough to satisfy both and that without additional snowfall, surface water supply issues will likely occur in the southwest region.

Read more: Saskatchewan farmers hoping for wet winter after drought-ravaged summer

In the central region, an above-normal runoff is forecast with the snowpack above normal, however, flooding is not expected.

A near-normal runoff event is currently forecast for the north.

With eight to 10 weeks of winter remaining, the spring runoff forecast could change, the WSA cautioned.

The WSA will issue its first spring runoff forecast in early March.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan farmers hoping for wet winter after drought-ravaged summer' Saskatchewan farmers hoping for wet winter after drought-ravaged summer
Saskatchewan farmers hoping for wet winter after drought-ravaged summer – Nov 9, 2021
