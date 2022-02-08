Canada at the Beijing Olympics: What to watch Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Team Canada will begin another quest for a curling medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday as the men’s round-robin kicks off, while potential medals await in snowboarding and luge.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Tuesday evening and continue overnight into Wednesday morning.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete (all times Eastern).

Events with multiple matches are marked with the start time of the earliest match. Medal events are marked in bold.

This post will be continuously updated as more events are confirmed.

Snowboarding - 8:30 p.m. ET

Brooke Dhondt and Elizabeth Hosking will look to impress in the women’s halfpipe qualifier, with the first of two runs starting at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The men will take over the halfpipe at 11:30 p.m. ET for two qualifying runs, with Liam Gill representing Canada.

At 10 p.m. ET, the women’s snowboard cross kicks off with two seeding runs, which will whittle the athletes down through three more rounds until the finals at 2:45 a.m. ET Wednesday. Zoe Bergermann, Tess Critchlow, Audrey McManiman and Meryeta Odine will race for Canada.

Freestyle Skiing - 10 p.m. ET

Evan McEachran will seek a spot on the medal podium in the men’s freeski big air final at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday.

McEachran narrowly made the top 12, finished 11th in Monday’s qualification round.

Short Track Speedskating - 6 a.m. ET

The men’s 1,500-metre event begins with the quarterfinal round at 6 a.m. ET Wednesday, with athletes looking to advance through to the semifinals and ultimately the medal final at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Canadian Pascal Dion will race in the first heat, followed by Steven Dubois in the third and Charles Hamelin in the fourth.

The event will be Hamelin’s last Olympic race of his career in an individual distance event, the Canadian Olympic Committee said on Tuesday. Hamelin, a 37-year-old from Sainte-Julie, Que., is a winner of five Olympic medals, including three gold, tying him for Canada’s most decorated male winter Olympian.

A medal win in Beijing will place him alongside Cindy Klassen as the most decorated winter Olympians for Canada.

At 6:44 a.m. ET, the women’s 1,000-metre qualifying heats get underway, with Kim Boutin looking to advance toward her second medal after winning the 500-metre bronze on Monday.

Boutin will race in the fifth heat, followed by Courtney Sarault in the sixth and Alyson Charles in the seventh.

Then at 7:45 a.m. ET, Canada will race in the women’s 3,000-metre relay semifinals.

Curling - 7:05 a.m. ET

Men’s curling gets underway with Canada facing Denmark in the first round-robin session at 7:05 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Team Canada is looking to bounce back after barely missing out on the mixed doubles finals on Monday.

Luge - 7:20 a.m. ET

Tristan Walker and Justin Snith will speed through their first competition run in luge doubles at 7:20 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Their sights will be set on the second run at 8:35 a.m. ET, which will help determine the final medal standings.