While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at the Beijing Olympics Monday, Tuesday

Day four of competition was full of ups and downs for Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics, with another win in women’s hockey and close calls in multiple medal events.

Here’s what you may have missed from the Olympics Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Women's Hockey

Team Canada triumphed over its chief rivals the United States 4-2 in a hard-fought women’s hockey matchup.

Brianne Jenner scored in the first period before the U.S. got back-to-back goals in the second. Jenner tied it back up seconds later before Jamie Lee Rattray made it 3-2 not long afterwards.

A penalty shot by captain Marie-Philip Poulin secured the win for Canada, which held off the U.S. despite giving its opponents two power plays in the third period.

Canada remains undefeated in Beijing as it seeks to reclaim the gold medal, which it lost to the U.S. at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

The team is now set for the quarterfinals on Friday, with the lineup yet to be announced.

View image in full screen Canada forward Brianne Jenner (19) celebrates with teammates Claire Thompson (42) and Sarah Nurse (20) after scoring her second goal during second period women’s ice hockey action against the United States at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 8. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Speed Skating

Three Canadian Olympic rookies were also competing on the ice, skating in the men’s 1,500-metre speed skating final on Tuesday morning.

Canmore, Alta. native Connor Howe, 21, had Canada’s best finish at fifth place. His teammates, Tyson Langelaar and Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu, finished 22nd and 23rd.

The Dutch dominated the event with its two skaters clocking in new Olympic-record times. Kjeld Nuis, took home gold with a time of 1:43.21, beating the Olympic record of 1:43.95 that was set in 2002 by American Derek Parra.

Nuis’ teammate, Thomas Krol, who holds the world record for fastest time in the event, finished with silver after skating 1:43.55; the Republic of Korea’s Minseok Kim won bronze after skating 1:44.24.

View image in full screen Connor Howe of Team Canada skates during the men’s 1,500-metre speed skating final on day four of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Speed Skating Oval on Feb. 8 in Beijing, China. David Ramos/Getty Images

Men's 20km Individual Biathlon

Canada’s Jules Burnotte, Adam Runnalls and brothers Scott and Christian Gow raced for a spot on the medal podium in the men’s 20-kilometre individual biathlon, but came up short.

Scott Gow had Canada’s best result, coming in fifth. He finished 14th in the same event at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.

Christian Gow finished 24th, Runnalls 33rd and Burnotte 36th.

France, Belarus and Norway took the podium spots, with France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet winning gold.

View image in full screen Scott Gow of Team Canada shoots during the men’s 20-kilometer individual race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, in Zhangjiakou, China. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Figure Skating

Keegan Messing did not disappoint in his Beijing debut, finishing ninth overall with a score of 93.24 in the men’s single skating short program to qualify for the free skating final on Thursday.

Messing — the ranking Canadian champion and a favourite for a medal — was forced to miss the team event due to a positive COVID-19 test, which prevented him from travelling to China with his fellow skaters. He finally arrived on Monday after getting the required four negative tests.

Fellow Canadian Roman Sadovsky finished 29th out of 30 skaters in the same event with a score of 62.77, and will not move on to the final.

View image in full screen Keegan Messing, of Canada, competes during the men’s short program figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Bernat Armangue. MB CC

Freestyle Skiing

Megan Oldham finished just outside the top three in the women’s freeski big air final, placing fourth with a combined best score of 178.

Fellow Canadian Olivia Asselin placed eighth overall with a score of 147.5.

Snowboarding

Megan Farrell managed to advance to the 1/8 finals in women’s parallel slalom, finishing in 10th place with a combined time of 1:28:37 in the qualifier.

But Farrell’s journey ended there when she narrowly lost to Austria’s Daniela Ulbing in the next round.

Kaylie Buck finished 21st in the qualifying rounds with a combined time of 1:30:14 after two runs, ending her Beijing journey.

None of the men were able to advance past the qualifying round in the same event. Jules Lefebvre fared best in 20th place with a combined time of 1:22:94.

Arnaud Gaudet and Sebastien Beaulieu placed 27th and 28th with times of 1:24:43 and 1:24:52, respectively.

Alpine Skiing

James Crawford’s blazing fast time of 1:20:79 was still not enough to earn the Canadian a medal in the men’s super-G skiing final, putting him in sixth place overall, while Trevor Philip placed 10th with a time of 1:21:34.

Fellow Canadians Broderick Thompson and Brodie Seger failed to stay within the lines of the course and did not finish their runs.

Cross-Country Skiing

Dahria Beatty fought her way into the top 30 in the women’s free sprint qualification, moving into the quarterfinals in 28th place with a time of 3:23:54.

Cendrine Browne, Olivia Bouffard-Nesbitt and Laura Leclair did not move on after placing 35th, 40th and 58th, respectively.

