3 people, including 6-year-old boy, killed in Siksika Nation house fire

A First Nations community east of Calgary is in mourning following a fatal house fire early Saturday morning.

Three people, including a six-year-old boy, were killed when a fire destroyed a home on Siksika Nation around 5 a.m.

Family members confirmed six-year-old Pierson Scalplock was killed in the fire, along with Paisley (Wolfleg) Bigoldman, 28, and Elizabeth Raweater Bigoldman.

The family said eight others, many of whom were visiting, were in the home at the time and survived.

February 6, 2022 – Siksika Nation loses three Nation members in devastating house fire MORE INFO: https://t.co/HSWr1TWwVr pic.twitter.com/mxJ92s3LZ0 — Siksika Nation (@Siksika_Nation) February 7, 2022

The First Nation’s chief and council are asking for privacy after the tremendous loss.

“These types of incidents are devastating not only for the families of the deceased but for the first responders and community as a whole,” they said in a statement.

RCMP continued to hold the scene Monday afternoon. Investigators said the fire is not considered suspicious.

A vigil for the victims is expected to be held Tuesday evening.

– With a file from The Canadian Press