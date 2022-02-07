Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

3 people, including 6-year-old boy, killed in Siksika Nation house fire

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 7:13 pm
Family confirms six-year-old Pierson Scalplock (left) was killed in the Siksika Nation fire, along with Paisley (Wolfleg) Bigoldman, 28, (right) and his grandmother Elizabeth Raweater Bigoldman (middle). View image in full screen
Family confirms six-year-old Pierson Scalplock (left) was killed in the Siksika Nation fire, along with Paisley (Wolfleg) Bigoldman, 28, (right) and his grandmother Elizabeth Raweater Bigoldman (middle). Courtesy: Chantel Stonechild

A First Nations community east of Calgary is in mourning following a fatal house fire early Saturday morning.

Three people, including a six-year-old boy, were killed when a fire destroyed a home on Siksika Nation around 5 a.m.

Family members confirmed six-year-old Pierson Scalplock was killed in the fire, along with Paisley (Wolfleg) Bigoldman, 28, and Elizabeth Raweater Bigoldman.

The family said eight others, many of whom were visiting, were in the home at the time and survived.

Story continues below advertisement

The First Nation’s chief and council are asking for privacy after the tremendous loss.

Trending Stories

“These types of incidents are devastating not only for the families of the deceased but for the first responders and community as a whole,” they said in a statement.

Read more: Castor firefighter dies in crash on the way to a call: ‘An absolute nightmare’

RCMP continued to hold the scene Monday afternoon. Investigators said the fire is not considered suspicious.

A vigil for the victims is expected to be held Tuesday evening.

– With a file from The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagFire tagFatal Fire tagSiksika Nation tagSiksika tagAlberta fatal fire tagFatal fire Alberta tagfatal fire Siksika Nation tagPierson Scalpock tagSiksika Nation fatal fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers