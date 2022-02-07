Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

National advocates question, resign from Alberta committee to reduce opioid overdoses

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 4:34 pm
A handheld device showing the loading screen for the Alberta Digital Overdose Response System mobile application is shown alongside a pair of Narcan nasal injectors View image in full screen
A handheld device showing the loading screen for the Alberta Digital Overdose Response System mobile application is shown alongside a pair of Narcan nasal injectors in a photo illustration in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

Two national organizations have resigned from a provincial committee struck to examine the use of a “safe supply” to reduce opioid overdoses and drug poisonings.

They’re also questioning the true motives of the committee.

“Regrettably, it was made clear from the moment of the committee’s announcement by Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Mike Ellis that the outcome of the committee had been predetermined: the potential benefits of providing safe supply to Albertans at risk of death from drug poisoning would not be weighed fairly against perceived risks,” the open letter from Moms Stop the Harm and Each + Every said.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s the latest round of resignations from the committee that was named on Dec. 7, 2021. On Friday, four Opposition MLAs informed Speaker Nathan Cooper of their departure from the committee of 12 MLAs.

“Instead of studying this important question of public health policy in good faith, UCP members are clearly intent on staging an extended political stunt. This is unconscionable,” the NDP letter read.

The letter from the national organizations quoted Calgary-Cross MLA Mickey Amery saying the committee would “follow the evidence and use the information provided by North America’s leading experts, not the radicals or the activists,” which Moms Stop the Harm and Each + Every took to mean their cooperation.

Click to play video: 'Experts explore multitude of strategies to curb opioid poisoning crisis' Experts explore multitude of strategies to curb opioid poisoning crisis
Experts explore multitude of strategies to curb opioid poisoning crisis – Dec 28, 2021

Moms Stop the Harm is a network of parents and families who have been directly impacted by harm and death related to substance abuse and advocate for changes to policy and stigma around substance use.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Each + Every is a coalition of businesses from across Canada who support harm reduction and advocate for policy changes to help with drug poisonings. They also help members prevent drug poisonings in or near their operations through narcan or naloxone kits and training.

Read more: Alberta Court of Appeal reserves decision on ID policy for supervised drug use sites

The open letter said the list of presenters for the committee have been “hand-picked for their stances against safe supply,” a repeat of the supervised consumption services review in 2020.

“While American-style prohibitionist views feature prominently among the UCP-selected panelists, critical omissions among the UCP selections betray unmovable bias in the committee that lends itself to consent manufacturing for maintaining the status quo.”

The letter, signed by Petra Schultz and Euan Thomson, said the committee lacks representation from academic research on safe supply, people who have been prescribed safe supply drugs and physicians issuing those types of prescriptions.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association raises concerns over province’s response to opioid crisis' Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association raises concerns over province’s response to opioid crisis
Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association raises concerns over province’s response to opioid crisis – Dec 12, 2021

About four Albertans die from drug poisonings daily, and almost 1,400 deaths were recorded between January and October of last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News reached out to Mile Ellis, associate minister of mental health and addictions, for comment.

–with files from The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Government tagAlberta opioid crisis tagMoms Stop the Harm tagMike Ellis tagAlberta safe supply tagAlberta safe supply committee tagEach and Every tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers