Canada at the Beijing Olympics: What to watch Monday night, Tuesday morning

Figure skater Keegan Messing will finally hit the ice Tuesday after COVID-19 kept him away from the opening days of the Beijing Winter Olympics, while Canada looks for medals in snowboarding, luge and speedskating.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Monday evening and continue overnight into Tuesday morning.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete (all times Eastern).

Events with multiple matches are marked with the start time of the earliest match. Medal events are marked in bold.

This post will be continuously updated as more events are confirmed.

Figure Skating – 8:15 p.m. ET

Roman Sadovsky and Keegan Messing will skate in the men’s singles short program, which begins at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday.

Messing — the ranking Canadian champion and a favourite for a medal — was forced to miss the team event due to a positive COVID-19 test, which prevented him from travelling to China with his fellow skaters. He finally arrived on Monday after getting the required four negative tests.

Snowboarding – 9:40 p.m. ET

The women’s and men’s parallel giant slalom event kick off, with Canada fielding three athletes each.

Kaylie Buck, Megan Farrell and Jennifer Hawkrigg will first run the women’s qualification round at 9:40 p.m. ET Monday.

Then at 10:07 p.m. ET, Sebastien Beaulieu, Arnaud Gaudet and Jules Lefebvre will race in the men’s qualifier.

A high rank here and in further elimination rounds later in the day will qualify for the medal finals, which start at 2:36 a.m. ET Tuesday for the women and at 2:43 a.m. ET for the men.

Hockey – 11:10 p.m. ET

Team Canada finally faces its chief rival, the United States, in the women’s preliminary round at 11:10 p.m. ET Monday.

Canada is looking for revenge after losing to the U.S. in the gold medal match at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, breaking Canada’s streak of four straight golds.

Both teams are undefeated heading into their first game in Beijing.

Speed Skating – 5:30 a.m. ET

Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu, Connor Howe and Tyson Langelaar will race for gold in the men’s 1,500-metre final at 5:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Luge – 6:50 a.m. ET

Makena Hodgson, Natalie Corless and Trinity Ellis will take on their final two runs in the women’s singles luge starting at 6:50 a.m. ET Tuesday, in hopes of earning a spot on the medal podium.

The combined times from four runs — including the first two held Monday — will determine the final rankings.

