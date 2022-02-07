While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at the Beijing Olympics Sunday, Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Canada can now add a gold medal to its total at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics thanks to snowboarder Max Parrot.

Parrot’s teammate, Mark McMorris, also earned Canada a bronze in men’s snowboard slopestyle on Monday.

While they are making headlines, other Canadian athletes were also in competition on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Here’s what you may have missed from the overnight competition.

Men’s snowboard slopestyle

Bromont, Que. Native Parrot dominated the men’s snowboard slopestyle event on Monday, earning him a gold medal – Canada’s first of the Games.

His teammate McMorris, of Regina, won bronze. Parrot logged a score of 90.96, while McMorris scored 88.53 points. China’s Su Yiming took silver with a score of 88.70.

Sebastien Toutant of L’Assomption, Que., was ninth with a score of 54.00. Toutant won gold in the big air event in 2018, and will defend his title starting Feb. 14.

View image in full screen Silver medallist, Yiming Su, of China, left to right, gold medallist Max Parrot, of Bromont, Que., and fellow Canadian and bronze medallist Canada’s Mark McMorris, of Regina, celebrate on the podium with their national flags following the men’s slopestyle final at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China on Feb. 7. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Mixed curling

Canada won’t defend its mixed curling title after losing 8-7 to Italy in its final preliminary round game.

The match came down to the wire – two measures were needed to confirm that Canada’s final stone was outside the winning Italian rock.

John Morris of Canmore, Alta., and Ottawa’s Rachel Homan, who represented Canada in the event, won gold at the PyeongChang 2018 Games.

View image in full screen Canada’s Rachel Homan, left, and John Morris, center left, stand with Italy’s Amos Mosaner, right center, and Stefania Constantini, right, before the mixed doubles curling match at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 7 in Beijing. Brynn Anderson/AP

Women’s hockey

Canada’s high-scoring women’s hockey team continued its offensive domination against the Russian Olympic Committee with a 6-1 win.

The game did not begin at its scheduled time after the Canadians refused to leave their locker room because COVID-19 tests taken earlier in the day by the Russian athletes were not yet processed.

The game finally got underway with players from both teams wearing masks underneath their face cages.

Canada remains undefeated in the preliminary round, topping its group with 29 goals scored and three conceded.

View image in full screen Canada’s Rebecca Johnston, center, celebrates after scoring a goal against Russian Olympic Committee during a preliminary round women’s hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 7 in Beijing. Petr David Josek/AP

Men’s downhill skiing

Toronto skier Jack Crawford came close to adding to Canada’s medal count after finishing fourth in men’s downhill skiing.

Crawford logged a time of 1:42.92, just behind bronze medalist Matthias Mayer of Austria who finished at 1:42.85.

Switzerland’s Beat Feuz won gold in the event, while France’s Johan Clarey took home silver.

Team figure skating

Despite another standout performance from 18-year-old Madeline Schizas, Canada finished fourth in the team figure skating event and won’t repeat as team figure skating champion.

In her event, the rookie Olympian finished third behind the Russian Olympic Committee and Japan, but it wasn’t enough to put Canada on the podium.

Russia took home gold, while the United States won silver and Japan bronze.

View image in full screen Madeline Schizas, of Canada, competes in the women’s team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 7. David J. Phillip/AP

Women's 1500 metre speed skating

Canada finished well outside the podium in women’s 1500 metre speed skating on Monday.

Ivanie Blondin finished 13th, while teammate Maddison Pearman finished 24th.

The Netherlands’ Ireen Wust won gold, and beat her previous Olympic record time of 1:53.51 set on Feb. 16, 2014 with a time of 1:53.28.

Japan’s Miho Takagi, who set a world record in 2019 with a time of 1:49.83 in the event, finished with silver after logging a time of 1:53.72.

The Netherlands’ Antoinette de Jong finished with bronze.

Women's 15km individual biathlon

Canada had four athletes participate in the women’s 15 kilometre individual biathlon event, but none landed in a podium spot.

Canada’s best performance in the event came courtesy of Megan Bankes, who finished in 33rd spot.

Germany’s Denise Herrmann finished first, followed by France’s Anais Chevalier-Bouchet in second and Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland in third.

— with files from The Canadian Press