Sports

Canada wins first-ever Olympic medal in ski jumping at Beijing Games

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 8:46 am
Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes View image in full screen
Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, of Canada, soars through the air during the mixed team trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 7 in Zhangjiakou, China. Boyd-Clowes and his teammates earned Canada's first Olympic medal ever in ski jumping at the Games. Andrew Medichini/AP

Canada has won a historic bronze medal in mixed team ski jumping at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The team, made up of Olympians Alexandria Loutitt, Abigail Strate, Matthew Soukup and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, earned Canada its sixth medal of the Games. The medal win was also Canada’s first ever in the sport of ski jumping at the Olympics.

Read more: 2022 Olympics medal count: Here’s who has won during the Beijing Games

Slovenia’s team earned them a gold medal finish with a score of 1001.5; the Russian Olympic Committee won sliver with a score of 890.3; Canada finished with a score of 844.6.

The mixed team ski jumping event is new to the Olympics, and the 2022 Games is the event’s debut.

Historically, Canada’s best finish in a ski jumping event was seventh in men’s individual large hill by Horst Bulau at the 1988 Games in Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

