Canada wins first-ever Olympic medal in ski jumping at Beijing Games

Canada has won a historic bronze medal in mixed team ski jumping at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The team, made up of Olympians Alexandria Loutitt, Abigail Strate, Matthew Soukup and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, earned Canada its sixth medal of the Games. The medal win was also Canada’s first ever in the sport of ski jumping at the Olympics.

Slovenia’s team earned them a gold medal finish with a score of 1001.5; the Russian Olympic Committee won sliver with a score of 890.3; Canada finished with a score of 844.6.

The mixed team ski jumping event is new to the Olympics, and the 2022 Games is the event’s debut.

Historically, Canada’s best finish in a ski jumping event was seventh in men’s individual large hill by Horst Bulau at the 1988 Games in Calgary.

