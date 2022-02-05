Part of Surrey Memorial Hospital evacuated as RCMP investigate possible ‘improvised explosive’

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP were called to Surrey Memorial hospital on Saturday to reports of a possible “improvised explosive.”

Police said the device was reported by a hospital security guard just before noon.

Read more: Surrey RCMP Guildford office reopens after person turns in potentially live grenade

A section of the hospital near the emergency departments was evacuated, according to police.

Patrol officers were on scene and the Surrey RCMP explosives disposal team was deployed to investigate whether the item was, in fact, an explosive device.

The item was being treated as a live explosive until it was proven otherwise, according to RCMP.

0:32 10 people injured in explosion at CFB Comox 10 people injured in explosion at CFB Comox – Nov 18, 2021

Advertisement