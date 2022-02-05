Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Part of Surrey Memorial Hospital evacuated as RCMP investigate possible ‘improvised explosive’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 7:10 pm
A portion of Surrey Memorial Hospital was evacuated Saturday as police investigated a possible explosive device. View image in full screen
A portion of Surrey Memorial Hospital was evacuated Saturday as police investigated a possible explosive device. Roger Hope/Global News

RCMP were called to Surrey Memorial hospital on Saturday to reports of a possible “improvised explosive.”

Police said the device was reported by a hospital security guard just before noon.

Read more: Surrey RCMP Guildford office reopens after person turns in potentially live grenade

A section of the hospital near the emergency departments was evacuated, according to police.

Patrol officers were on scene and the Surrey RCMP explosives disposal team was deployed to investigate whether the item was, in fact, an explosive device.

Trending Stories

The item was being treated as a live explosive until it was proven otherwise, according to RCMP.

Click to play video: '10 people injured in explosion at CFB Comox' 10 people injured in explosion at CFB Comox
10 people injured in explosion at CFB Comox – Nov 18, 2021

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagBomb Threat tagBomb tagsurrey memorial hospital tagEXPLOSIVE tagBomb Scare tagSurrey Memorial tagexplosvie device tagsurrey hospital evacuated tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers