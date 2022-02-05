Part of Surrey Memorial Hospital evacuated as RCMP investigate possible ‘improvised explosive’

RCMP were called to Surrey Memorial hospital on Saturday to reports of a possible “improvised explosive.”
Police said the device was reported by a hospital security guard just before noon.
A section of the hospital near the emergency departments was evacuated, according to police.
Patrol officers were on scene and the Surrey RCMP explosives disposal team was deployed to investigate whether the item was, in fact, an explosive device.
The item was being treated as a live explosive until it was proven otherwise, according to RCMP.
