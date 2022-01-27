Surrey RCMP Guildford office closed after person turns in potentially live grenade

Send this page to someone via email

The Surrey RCMP temporarily closed its station in Guildford on Thursday over concerns about a possibly live grenade.

Mounties said a member of the public brought the grenade into the detachment shortly before noon, saying they’d found it in Tynehead Park and wanted to turn it in.

Police said it was not immediately clear if the grenade was active or inert, and that it was being treated as a live device until they were sure.

“Areas of concern within the Guildford office and surrounding areas have been evacuated,” Surrey RCMP said in a media release.

“Explosives experts have been contacted to attend and assist with safely disposing of the device.”

Police asked people to avoid the area until further notice, and said 104 Avenue was closed in both directions between 146 and 149 streets.

Mounties added that anyone who finds a suspected explosive device should not handle it, and instead contact police.