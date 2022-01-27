Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP Guildford office closed after person turns in potentially live grenade

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 27, 2022 5:09 pm
The Surrey RCMP Guildford office. View image in full screen
The Surrey RCMP Guildford office. Surrey RCMP

The Surrey RCMP temporarily closed its station in Guildford on Thursday over concerns about a possibly live grenade.

Mounties said a member of the public brought the grenade into the detachment shortly before noon, saying they’d found it in Tynehead Park and wanted to turn it in.

Read more: B.C. 10-year-old catches WWII-era grenade while magnet fishing

Police said it was not immediately clear if the grenade was active or inert, and that it was being treated as a live device until they were sure.

Click to play video: 'Langley boy finds war artifact while ‘magnet fishing’ in local creek' Langley boy finds war artifact while ‘magnet fishing’ in local creek
Langley boy finds war artifact while ‘magnet fishing’ in local creek – Oct 16, 2019

“Areas of concern within the Guildford office and surrounding areas have been evacuated,” Surrey RCMP said in a media release.

Trending Stories
“Explosives experts have been contacted to attend and assist with safely disposing of the device.”

Read more: Transit service resumes after suspected grenade found at SkyTrain station in Richmond, B.C.

Police asked people to avoid the area until further notice, and said 104 Avenue was closed in both directions between 146 and 149 streets.

Mounties added that anyone who finds a suspected explosive device should not handle it, and instead contact police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
