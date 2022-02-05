Police in Alberta’s major cities warn of traffic tie-ups as convoys roll through

Send this page to someone via email

It has become a familiar sight over the past week: trucker convoys protesting COVID-19 vaccines and public health restrictions making their way to Ottawa or blocking the Coutts, Alta., border crossing.

Saturday was no exception.

Police warned about traffic snarls as convoys hit Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge, among other Canadian cities.

The convoys are in support of the national protest that has taken over Ottawa for the last week as well as and similar convoys, protests and border blockades have popped up in other cities across Canada.

Edmonton

For the second weekend in a row, a convoy of trucks and other vehicles made its way through Edmonton.

Saturday’s convoy in Edmonton was expected to make its way to the Alberta legislature. Edmonton police warned of traffic impacts on Anthony Henday Drive, the Yellowhead, Stony Plain Road, Whitemud Drive, Walterdale Hill, Queen Elizabeth Park Road and the general downtown core from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In a post on social media, the Edmonton Police Service said it is “dedicating crowd and traffic management resources, supported by municipal and provincial partners, to maintain public safety and uphold the rights of all citizens during the demonstration within city limits.”

“Mitigation of disorderly conduct may include warnings, tickets, arrests, and gathering evidence for follow-up investigations. EPS is also in contact with federal and provincial partners in monitoring the situations in Coutts and Ottawa,” the EPS said.

People gather in protest against COVID-19 mandates and in support of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions taking place in Ottawa, in Edmonton, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Premier Jason Kenney took to Twitter to acknowledge the protests planned in parts of Alberta Saturday.

“To those involved: by all means, send your message through peaceful, lawful protest,” he said. “But disrupting the lives of your fellow Albertans and creating illegal, dangerous road hazards is totally unacceptable.

“In a democracy, we always have strong disagreements, but we must resolve them within the rule of law.

“Police are responsible for ensuring public safety and lawful conduct on our roads. They can issue stiff penalties, e.g. under Alberta Infrastructure Defence Act, to those blocking roads.”

The City of Edmonton said it is working with the EPS to ensure public safety, but added city hall would be closed to the public until further notice.

The Edmonton Transit Service said route 701 was being detoured and Government Transit Centre was closed Saturday until further notice.

Several downtown businesses also announced they would remain closed on Saturday.

District Café & Bakery on 109 Street announced on Instagram it would be closed, adding last Saturday was tough. Buok Fresh Korean Kitchen on 100 Avenue said it too would remain closed and reopen on Monday.

A similar convoy made its way into Edmonton last weekend and descended on the downtown core.

Calgary

A convoy also rolled through Calgary.

About 30 vehicles moving at around 10 kilometres per hour made their way around the city on Saturday.

The Calgary Police Service called it a “bearhug” convoy along Stoney Trail, adding that officers and Alberta Sheriffs are working with organizers.

CPS said officers won’t provide an escort but will look to “minimize the disruption to the community” and will only intervene if there are issues.

A convoy moved through Calgary on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Lethbridge

The Lethbridge Police Service advised residents about the “slow-moving convoy” in the city on Saturday, saying it was making its way north along Mayor Magrath Drive.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays or take alternate routes,” LPS said in a news release.

“Police are actively monitoring the situation.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Police are actively monitoring the situation."

Police said the convoy completed its route and dispersed by 2 p.m.

“Aside from a minor, no-injury collision involving several vehicles along Scenic Drive and 16 Avenue South, the event occurred without incident,” LPS said. “Police thank the public for their patience and co-operation and everyone involved for their respectful behaviour within the city.”