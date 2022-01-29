EPS anticipates increased traffic due to local trucker convoy

Those on the road may find a bit more traffic than a usual Saturday afternoon would have in Edmonton.
Edmonton police say a trucker convoy is headed to the Legislature in support of the national convoy headed to Ottawa.
Police say heavier traffic may be expected on Anthony Henday Drive, Yellowhead Trail, Gateway Boulevard and roadways in the downtown core.
Trucker convoy: Horns blare outside Parliament as trucker protest assembles
As of noon, roughly a thousand people gathered at the Alberta Legislature grounds.
Organizers of the Edmonton rally expect upwards of 6,000 people to attend. A separate convoy from Acheson is headed to the legislature Saturday afternoon as well.
The convoy and traffic disruption is expected to last until 6 p.m.
More to come…
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments