EPS anticipates increased traffic due to local trucker convoy

Those on the road may find a bit more traffic than a usual Saturday afternoon would have in Edmonton.

Edmonton police say a trucker convoy is headed to the Legislature in support of the national convoy headed to Ottawa.

Police say heavier traffic may be expected on Anthony Henday Drive, Yellowhead Trail, Gateway Boulevard and roadways in the downtown core.

1:06 Trucker convoy: Horns blare outside Parliament as trucker protest assembles Trucker convoy: Horns blare outside Parliament as trucker protest assembles

As of noon, roughly a thousand people gathered at the Alberta Legislature grounds.

Organizers of the Edmonton rally expect upwards of 6,000 people to attend. A separate convoy from Acheson is headed to the legislature Saturday afternoon as well.

Alberta RCMP are issuing a travel advisory that travel on Hwy 60 near #Acheson between Hwy 16 and Hwy 16A in the EB lanes is not recommended due to heavy congestion and slow moving traffic. It is anticipated this will continue for several hours. #ABRoads — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) January 29, 2022

The convoy and traffic disruption is expected to last until 6 p.m.

View image in full screen Cars and trucks line Highway 16 as protesters from Acheson head to the Alberta Legislature on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Global News

