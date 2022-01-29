SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Traffic

EPS anticipates increased traffic due to local trucker convoy

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted January 29, 2022 2:17 pm
Protesters participating in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates gather at the Alberta Legislature Grounds in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. View image in full screen
Protesters participating in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates gather at the Alberta Legislature Grounds in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Global News

Those on the road may find a bit more traffic than a usual Saturday afternoon would have in Edmonton.

Edmonton police say a trucker convoy is headed to the Legislature in support of the national convoy headed to Ottawa.

Police say heavier traffic may be expected on Anthony Henday Drive, Yellowhead Trail, Gateway Boulevard and roadways in the downtown core.

Click to play video: 'Trucker convoy: Horns blare outside Parliament as trucker protest assembles' Trucker convoy: Horns blare outside Parliament as trucker protest assembles
Trucker convoy: Horns blare outside Parliament as trucker protest assembles

 

As of noon, roughly a thousand people gathered at the Alberta Legislature grounds.

Organizers of the Edmonton rally expect upwards of 6,000 people to attend. A separate convoy from Acheson is headed to the legislature Saturday afternoon as well.

The convoy and traffic disruption is expected to last until 6 p.m.

Cars and trucks line Highway 16 as protesters from Acheson head to the Alberta Legislature on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. View image in full screen
Cars and trucks line Highway 16 as protesters from Acheson head to the Alberta Legislature on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Global News

More to come…

