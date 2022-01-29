Menu

Health

COVID-19: Trucker convoy arrives in Regina, Moe hints at lifting proof of vaccine in Sask.

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted January 29, 2022 1:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Trucker convoy arrives in Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates' Trucker convoy arrives in Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates
WATCH: The trucker convoy and its supporters are gathering in Canada's capital on Saturday to demand an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates with a multi-day demonstration expected to grind official Ottawa’s business to a halt.

A trucker convoy is expected to arrive in Regina on Saturday, in solidarity with a larger convoy in Ottawa protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The group action arose from a mandate that was put in place on Jan. 15 by the federal government that requires cross-border truckers coming into Canada to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Read more: Trucker convoy protest arrives in Ottawa for multi-day demonstration

The convoy began rolling into Regina around 11:30 a.m. from Highway 11.

Regina Police Service released a traffic plan ahead of the convoy.

Regina trucker convoy traffic plan View image in full screen
A traffic plan for a trucker convoy expected to arrive in Regina on Saturday. Regina Police / Supplied

Moe shows support, says proof-of-vaccine will end “in not too distant future”

In a statement posted to his Twitter account, Premier Scott Moe thanked truck drivers and showed support for the convoy.

Moe made it clear that he will continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated because “I do not want any of you to become seriously ill.”

Moe is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot. He contracted COVID-19 in mid-January and echoed previous remarks that he believes his vaccination status prevented him from becoming sick.

Trending Stories

“That said, because vaccination is not reducing transmission, the current federal border policy for truckers makes no sense,” Moe wrote in Saturday’s statement.

“An unvaccinated trucker does not pose any greater risk of transmission than a vaccinated trucker.”

Read more: COVID-19: Sask. Premier says some measures have ‘run their course’ on radio show

Experts including Health Canada have said though vaccines are “rarely” 100 per cent effective, those who are fully vaccinated will have good protection against infection.

The CDC has also cited evidence that shows COVID-19 vaccines reduce asymptomatic infection and transmission.

The Saskatchewan government has also previously said that vaccines reduce the risk of transmission.

At the end of his letter, Moe hinted that his government may be rolling back COVID-19 safety measures, but did not specify when.

“My government supports your call to end the cross-border ban on unvaccinated truckers and it is why, in the not-too-distant future, our government will be ending our proof of negative test/proof of vaccination policy in Saskatchewan.”

The current public health order will be reassessed by officials and is set to expire on Feb. 28 in Saskatchewan.

This is a developing news story. Global News will have more coverage on the trucker convoy throughout the day.

Click to play video: 'Moe floats restriction removal as hospitalizations rise' Moe floats restriction removal as hospitalizations rise
