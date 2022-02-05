Live coverage: Trucker convoy protest continues in Ottawa for 2nd week

Send this page to someone via email

A convoy of protesters, mostly truckers, have vowed not to stop their demonstration against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures until all their demands are met.

The protesters have been camping out in Ottawa for more than a week, but the city’s police Chief Peter Sloly said Friday that the force is launching a “surge and contain” strategy in a bid to end the demonstration.

The police’s strategy will see approximately 150 officers patrolling Centretown, Lowertown and the Byward Market with a focus on addressing “unlawful, threatening conduct” — specifically, mischief, hate, harassment, intimidation and other similar behaviours — Sloly said.

He also said police will be directing incoming vehicles to designated parking zones outside of the downtown core over the weekend, when between 300 and 400 additional trucks are expected to try to enter the city along with another 1,000 to 2,000 people on foot.

