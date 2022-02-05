Menu

Live Updates

Live coverage: Trucker convoy protest continues in Ottawa for 2nd week

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 9:59 am
WATCH LIVE: Truckers protest — Demonstrators gather in Canada's capital for 2nd consecutive week

A convoy of protesters, mostly truckers, have vowed not to stop their demonstration against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures until all their demands are met.

The protesters have been camping out in Ottawa for more than a week, but the city’s police Chief Peter Sloly said Friday that the force is launching a “surge and contain” strategy in a bid to end the demonstration.

Read more: Ottawa police vow ‘surge and contain’ response to trucker convoy ‘occupation’

The police’s strategy will see approximately 150 officers patrolling Centretown, Lowertown and the Byward Market with a focus on addressing “unlawful, threatening conduct” — specifically, mischief, hate, harassment, intimidation and other similar behaviours — Sloly said.

He also said police will be directing incoming vehicles to designated parking zones outside of the downtown core over the weekend, when between 300 and 400 additional trucks are expected to try to enter the city along with another 1,000 to 2,000 people on foot.

— with files from Amanda Connolly 

 

