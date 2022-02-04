Menu

Comments

Crime

Police identify woman found dead in Mission, B.C. park, appeal for witnesses

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 8:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Police identify Cascade Falls Regional Park homicide victim' Police identify Cascade Falls Regional Park homicide victim
Homicide investigators have released a photo of Codi Carlyle Rogers of Mission. Her body was found late Tuesday morning in Cascade Falls Regional Park.

Police have identified the human remains found in Cascade Falls Regional Park as those of a 40-year-old Mission, B.C. woman, who they say was the victim of a homicide.

Police responded to a call about remains found in the park on the morning of Feb. 1, and deemed the death suspicious.

Read more: Human remains found in Fraser Valley park investigated as ‘suspicious death’

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team released a photo of the woman, identified as Cody Carlyle Rogers, on Friday in a bid to identify witnesses who could have seen her in the days leading up to her death.

“We do not believe the homicide occurred at the Cascade Falls Regional Park,” Det. Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said in a media release.

“It is important that anyone who came in contact with Ms. Rogers in the days leading up to February 1, 2022, to come forward.”

Read more: Femicide rates on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic, says Guelph, Ont. researcher

Homicide investigators were also looking to speak with Rogers’ friends and associates.

Investigators said the death appeared to be an isolated incident, with no connections to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police added that they do not believe there is any ongoing risk at the Cascade Falls Regional Park.

