Police identify woman found dead in Mission, B.C. park, appeal for witnesses

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified the human remains found in Cascade Falls Regional Park as those of a 40-year-old Mission, B.C. woman, who they say was the victim of a homicide.

Police responded to a call about remains found in the park on the morning of Feb. 1, and deemed the death suspicious.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team released a photo of the woman, identified as Cody Carlyle Rogers, on Friday in a bid to identify witnesses who could have seen her in the days leading up to her death.

“We do not believe the homicide occurred at the Cascade Falls Regional Park,” Det. Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is important that anyone who came in contact with Ms. Rogers in the days leading up to February 1, 2022, to come forward.”

Homicide investigators were also looking to speak with Rogers’ friends and associates.

Investigators said the death appeared to be an isolated incident, with no connections to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police added that they do not believe there is any ongoing risk at the Cascade Falls Regional Park.

1:15 Woman found with stab wound in underground Coquitlam parkade Woman found with stab wound in underground Coquitlam parkade – Jan 28, 2022