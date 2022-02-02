Menu

Crime

Human remains found in Fraser Valley park investigated as ‘suspicious death’

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 6:15 pm
Mission RCMP responded to reports of human remains in Cascade Falls Regional Park around 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Mission RCMP responded to reports of human remains in Cascade Falls Regional Park around 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2022. Courtesy: Murray Foubister

Mounties in British Columbia are investigating a “suspicious death” after finding human remains in Cascade Falls Regional Park in the Fraser Valley.

Mission RCMP discovered the remains around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, and called in the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. The victim’s identity was not released.

Read more: 5 people facing charges after $1.6M drug bust with ties to Alberta and British Columbia

“It is very early in the investigation and we want to assure the community that there is no ongoing risk to the public,” said IHIT Detective Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi in a Wednesday news release.

“We are still gathering information and are asking for any potential witnesses in the park to contact IHIT.”

Cascade Falls Regional Park is a 22-hectare property northeast of Mission.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 10877-551-4448 or email the team at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

