Human remains found in Fraser Valley park investigated as ‘suspicious death’

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in British Columbia are investigating a “suspicious death” after finding human remains in Cascade Falls Regional Park in the Fraser Valley.

Mission RCMP discovered the remains around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, and called in the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. The victim’s identity was not released.

“It is very early in the investigation and we want to assure the community that there is no ongoing risk to the public,” said IHIT Detective Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi in a Wednesday news release.

“We are still gathering information and are asking for any potential witnesses in the park to contact IHIT.”

Cascade Falls Regional Park is a 22-hectare property northeast of Mission.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 10877-551-4448 or email the team at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

0:39 Coquitlam RCMP seize drugs, guns and cars from organized crime groups Coquitlam RCMP seize drugs, guns and cars from organized crime groups