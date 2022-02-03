Candlelight vigil held for Etobicoke, Ont. man killed in Markham police-involved shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens gathered for a candlelight vigil for a 35-year-old man shot and killed by an on-duty York Regional Police officer on Jan. 21. Moses Erhirhie is being remembered as a kind soul who always offered a shoulder to those he cared for.

“If you met him today, you would think he’s really funny and then you would leave feeling like he was your best friend,” explained Edith Erhirhie as she spoke of her brother.

“He really loved enjoying life.”

Erhirhie was in the parking lot of a plaza located at Fairburn Drive and Highway 7 in Markham, Ont., where there was an interaction between the man and the officer who was on patrol.

The 35-year-old was shot in the torso and was taken to hospital where he later died.

“We want even simple facts like what were the circumstances — was he chased? Were paramedics called right away? Did he suffer? How long did he suffer for? And when I saw him at the coroner’s, officer he had a look of pain on his face. It’s not something I’m ever going to forget,” said Erhirhi through tears.

“We feel like we have to be our own detectives trying to find out information about what happened to my brother and I don’t think we should have to do that.”

A woman who was inside the vehicle was not injured and was later arrested by police.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the officer’s actions. While digging into the case, the police watchdog identified a potential person they’d like to speak to, who was in the plaza around 9:15 p.m and may have witnessed the altercation. That person was also driving a silver SUV.



“We believe this individual, in particular, will have information for the SIU in relation to this investigation,” said Kristy Denette, a spokesperson for the SIU.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators continue to investigate the case as the family eagerly awaits more information.

“Why? Why are we burying our brother? For what reason? It doesn’t make any sense, none of this makes sense,” added sister Deborah Erhirhie.

A funeral service is being held for Erhirhie Saturday. He leaves behind his mother, four sisters, nieces and nephews.

