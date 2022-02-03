Menu

Canada

Toronto city council approves installation of 25 more speed cameras

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 7:14 pm
A sign announcing the pending installation of a speed camera View image in full screen
Twenty-five more speed cameras are set to be installed in Toronto this year. Robbie Ford / Global News

Toronto city council has approved the installation of 25 more speed cameras, which will bring the total number in the city to 75.

In a news release issued Thursday, City officials said one additional camera will be placed in each of the city’s 25 wards and are expected to be operational this year.

Currently, there are 50 cameras installed throughout the city, with two in each ward, placed near schools in community safety zones, the statement said.

Read more: Toronto speed cameras issue tickets to more than 1,500 repeat offenders in April

In 2020, the cameras resulted in 85,138 tickets being issued and 251,410 tickets in 2021. The devices first went into operation in July 2020.

“Preliminary evaluation data from an ongoing study on the ASE (Automated Speed Enforcement) program conducted by The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) point to increased compliance and reduced speeding, demonstrating a positive impact on driver behaviour where the speed cameras were placed,” the statement said.

Officials said council also directed Transportation Services to “immediately advance work” to expand the speed camera program further and included a request for proposal “that considers all possible technologies.”

