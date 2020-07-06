Global News at Noon Toronto July 6 2020 12:28pm 02:42 Automated speed enforcement cameras begin ticketing in Toronto Watch your speed, the warnings are over. Photo radar is now underway to issue fines for speeders at some school zones across Toronto. Miranda Anthistle has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7143217/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7143217/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?