Toronto speed cameras issue tickets to more than 1,500 repeat offenders in April

The City of Toronto says speed cameras caught more than 1,500 repeat offenders in April.

Among those was one who received a total of 15 tickets for speeding at two different locations, officials said in a news release Monday.

Overall, the City’s 50 cameras issued 22,635 tickets in April, with a device on Sheppard Avenue East west of Don Mills Road issuing the most at 3,706.

A driver going 99 km/h there, where the speed limit is 50 km/h, received the highest fine at $718, officials said.

April was the fifth month for the cameras in their second round of locations. Data for May is expected “in the coming weeks.”

At the beginning of June, the cameras moved to their third round of locations, which are selected “based on data that indicate where speed and collision challenges exist near schools in Community Safety Zones,” the news release said. Each ward in the city has two cameras. Signs have been posted at the new locations.

In March, the devices issued a total of 30,466 tickets with 2,501 repeat offenders.

The tickets result in fines depending on how fast someone was travelling, except if the vehicle was going 50 km/h or more above a speed limit, in which case the owner of the vehicle would be summoned to court.

Speed camera tickets don’t affect a person’s driving record and don’t result in demerit points.

