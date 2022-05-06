Toronto moves speed cameras to new locations across the city

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto has moved its automated speed enforcement cameras to new locations to begin another round of ticketing drivers going too fast.

This is the fifth time the cameras have moved spots since they began operating in July 2020.

Fifty speed cameras were installed, two per ward, across Toronto in community safety zones such as near schools. In February, city council approved the installation of 25 more cameras bringing the total to 75, increasing to three per ward, by sometime this year.

Tickets through the speed cameras are fines only; no demerit points are issued. The fines are billed and mailed to the registered vehicle owner, regardless of who was driving.

The registered vehicle owner’s driving record will not be impacted through these tickets, the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

Warning signs have already been put up beforehand at the new locations to warn drivers in advance, as required by provincial criteria.

“We know that when these speed cameras go up, drivers slow down,” Mayor John Tory said.

Here are where the cameras will be located:

Martin Grove Road north of Rampart Road (Etobicoke North) Redgrave Drive west of Martin Grove Road (Etobicoke North) Royal York Road north of La Rose Avenue (Etobicoke Centre) Mill Road north of Burnhamthorpe Road (Etobicoke Centre) The East Mall south of Faludon Court (Etobicoke-Lakeshore) Ourland Avenue near Merriday Street (Etobicoke-Lakeshore) Parkside Drive south of Algonquin Avenue (Parkdale-High Park) Runnymede Road north of Colbeck Street (Parkdale-High Park) Scarlett Road south of Ellins Avenue (York South-Weston) Gary Drive near Deerhurst Avenue (York South-Weston) Dufferin Street north of Stanstead Drive (York Centre) Stilecroft Drive west of Sharpecroft Boulevard (York Centre) Weston Road near Coronado Court (Humber River-Black Creek) Spenvalley Drive near Whitbread Crescent (Humber River-Black Creek) Dufferin Street south of Claver Avenue (Eglinton-Lawrence) Orfus Road west of Dufferin Street (Eglinton-Lawrence) Rogers Road near 382 Rogers Rd. (Davenport) Dufferin Street south of Dufferin Park Avenue (Davenport) Denison Avenue south of Grange Avenue (Spadina-Fort York) Brant Street south of Adelaide Street West (Spadina-Fort York) Spadina Avenue south of Bloor Street West (University-Rosedale) Manning Avenue south of Lennox Street (University-Rosedale) Street Clair Avenue West near Crang Avenue (Toronto-St. Paul’s) Warren Road north of Lonsdale Road (Toronto-St. Paul’s) Carlton Street near Homewood Avenue (Toronto Centre) Shuter Street east of Sackville Street (Toronto Centre) O’Connor Drive west of Lankin Boulevard (Toronto-Danforth) Cosburn Avenue near Roosevelt Road (Toronto-Danforth) York Mills Road west of Banbury Road (Don Valley West) Park Lane Circle near 60 Park Lane Cir. (Don Valley West) The Donway East north of Greenland Road (Don Valley East) The Donway west near Duncairn Road (Don Valley East) McNicoll Avenue near Sexton Crescent (Don Valley North) Don Mills Road south of Freshmeadow Drive (Don Valley North) Finch Avenue East near Manorcrest Drive (Willowdale) Churchill Avenue west of Abbotsford Road (Willowdale) Street Clair Avenue East west of Marilyn Crescent (Beaches-East York) Kingston Road near Glen Manor Drive (Beaches-East York) Danforth Avenue east of Birchmount Road (Scarborough Southwest) Corvette Avenue near Cleta Drive (Scarborough Southwest) Pharmacy Avenue north of Sherwood Avenue (Scarborough Centre) Antrim Crescent near 11 Antrim Cres. (Scarborough Centre) Pharmacy Avenue near 2300 Pharmacy Ave. (Scarborough-Agincourt) Dunmurray Boulevard near Groomsport Crescent (Scarborough-Agincourt) Sandhurst Circle north of Finch Avenue East (Scarborough North) Seasons Drive east of Oasis Boulevard (Scarborough North) Morningside Avenue near Warnsworth Street (Scarborough-Guildwood) Galloway Road near Coronation Drive (Scarborough-Guildwood) Brenyon Way near 200 Brenyon Way (Scarborough-Rouge Park) Old Finch Avenue west of Littles Road (Scarborough-Rouge Park)

New locations for City’s Automated Speed Enforcement devices News release: https://t.co/Ed5zIv3djU — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) May 6, 2022

Advertisement