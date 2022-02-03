Man seriously injured after hit-and-run in North York: police

A man was left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in North York on Thursday, police say.
Toronto police said on Twitter that emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue, north of Finch Avenue, shortly before 5 p.m.
Police said a man in his 50s suffered serious injuries.
A suspect fled the scene in a beige SUV, which police said preliminary information indicates is the vehicle that struck the victim.
Toronto paramedics told Global News that the victim was taken to a trauma centre with possibly life-threatening injuries.
However, police said shortly after that his injuries are non-life-threatening.
Jane Street is closed in the area.
