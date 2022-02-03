Man seriously injured after hit-and-run in North York: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man was left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in North York on Thursday, police say.

Toronto police said on Twitter that emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue, north of Finch Avenue, shortly before 5 p.m.

Police said a man in his 50s suffered serious injuries.

A suspect fled the scene in a beige SUV, which police said preliminary information indicates is the vehicle that struck the victim.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that the victim was taken to a trauma centre with possibly life-threatening injuries.

However, police said shortly after that his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement

Jane Street is closed in the area.

COLLISION:

Jane St + Driftwood Av

* 4:58 pm *

– Pedestrian struck

– Injuries are serious

– Victim in his 50's

– Suspect fled the scene in a beige SUV

– Police o/s

– Rush requested on Medics

– Jane St closed#GO226271

^dh pic.twitter.com/5Yd73aXUoZ — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 3, 2022