1 dead after crash on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 10:54 am
A photo of the crash on the Gardiner Expressway near Royal York Road. View image in full screen
A photo of the crash on the Gardiner Expressway near Royal York Road. Toronto Police

Toronto police say one person died after a crash on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke on Thursday morning.

Police said that around 9:23 a.m., a car and a truck collided in the westbound lanes of the Expressway.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim’s age or gender was not revealed.

Toronto Paramedics said no one else was treated.

Read more: 3 taken to hospital after collision on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway: police

Police said the westbound lanes are blocked with vehicles getting off at Park Lawn Road.

Police warned drivers to consider an alternate route as traffic services is investigating the fatal collision.

