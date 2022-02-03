1 dead after crash on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say one person died after a crash on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke on Thursday morning.

Police said that around 9:23 a.m., a car and a truck collided in the westbound lanes of the Expressway.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim’s age or gender was not revealed.

Toronto Paramedics said no one else was treated.

Police said the westbound lanes are blocked with vehicles getting off at Park Lawn Road.

Police warned drivers to consider an alternate route as traffic services is investigating the fatal collision.

