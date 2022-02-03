Hamilton police take $5.5M of drugs off the streets in Project Skyfall

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say in a two-year investigation called Project Skyfall — designed to take down a highly sophisticated drug syndicate involving organized crime — helped to put a significant dent in the illegal drug trade in the region.

The operation was born in 2019 involving Halton and Hamilton police, along with the RCMP.

Investigators say they seized drugs with a street value of $5.5 million, 13 handguns, one long gun and $765,000 in cash during the two years.

Some of the drugs seized include cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamines and illegal cannabis.

Seventeen people were arrested and are facing 145 charges in total.

All of them are facing several charges each, including possession and trafficking of an illegal substance.