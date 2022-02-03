Menu

Crime

Police seek 2 suspects after shooting outside Niagara Falls hotel

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 3, 2022 11:45 am
Niagara Regional Police say they are looking for two suspects, and the victim is in stable condition, after a shooting in Niagara Falls on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say they are looking for two suspects, and the victim is in stable condition, after a shooting in Niagara Falls on Wednesday. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are looking for two Hamilton residents after what they are calling a targeted shooting in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police say the victim, a man, is in stable condition in hospital after being shot late Wednesday afternoon outside a hotel on Lundy’s Lane.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say they are looking for a 26-year-old Hamilton man and a 25-year-old woman, also from Hamilton.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a four-door sedan, are wanted for attempting to commit murder using a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous.

