Police seek 2 suspects after shooting outside Niagara Falls hotel

Police are looking for two Hamilton residents after what they are calling a targeted shooting in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police say the victim, a man, is in stable condition in hospital after being shot late Wednesday afternoon outside a hotel on Lundy’s Lane.

Investigators say they are looking for a 26-year-old Hamilton man and a 25-year-old woman, also from Hamilton.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a four-door sedan, are wanted for attempting to commit murder using a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous.