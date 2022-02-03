Menu

County Road 25 head-on collision in Cramahe Township sends 2 to hospital: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 11:46 am
Northumberland OPP say two people have been taken to hospital following a head-on collision on County Road 25 in Cramahe Township on Feb. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say two people have been taken to hospital following a head-on collision on County Road 25 in Cramahe Township on Feb. 3, 2022. GAC

Two people have been taken to hospital following a head-on collision on County Road 25 in Cramahe Township on Thursday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP Const. Robert Simpson, the road is closed between County Road 21 and Telephone Road north of Colborne for a “serious” head-on collision involving two cars reported around 10 a.m.

2 snowmobilers sent to hospital following collision in Northumberland County

An Ornge air ambulance attended the scene and transported one of the drivers to hospital, said Simpson.

The other driver was taken to an area hospital.

North and south traffic in the area is closed with detours in place at between Telephone Road (Griffis Corners) and County Road 21/Turk Road (Tubbs Corners).

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

