County Road 25 head-on collision in Cramahe Township sends 2 to hospital: Northumberland OPP

Two people have been taken to hospital following a head-on collision on County Road 25 in Cramahe Township on Thursday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP Const. Robert Simpson, the road is closed between County Road 21 and Telephone Road north of Colborne for a “serious” head-on collision involving two cars reported around 10 a.m.

An Ornge air ambulance attended the scene and transported one of the drivers to hospital, said Simpson.

The other driver was taken to an area hospital.

#NthldOPP reporting that County Rd 25 is currently closed north and south bound between County rd 21 and Telephone in @CramaheTownship in @Nthld_County for a serious head on collision between two vehicles. Updates on the closure will be provided as soon as they are available.^rs pic.twitter.com/Bj3D5Serp6 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 3, 2022

North and south traffic in the area is closed with detours in place at between Telephone Road (Griffis Corners) and County Road 21/Turk Road (Tubbs Corners).

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.