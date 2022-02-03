Menu

Canada

Are you a millionaire? Loto-Québec is on the hunt for winners of unclaimed prizes

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 10:00 am
Loto-Quebec tickets for various draws are seen in Montreal on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. View image in full screen
Loto-Quebec tickets for various draws are seen in Montreal on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

It’s time to check those old lottery tickets because you could be a multi-millionaire.

Loto-Québec is seeking out the winners of four substantial prizes who still have yet to come forward.

“One multi-millionaire and three millionaires have yet to claim their prize,” the provincial Crown corporation said in a statement.

The $2-million Quebec 49 ticket was purchased last August in the Quebec City area. The prizewinner has until Aug. 14 to fetch the winnings.

Read more: Loto-Québec has unclaimed tickets worth millions. Could you be the lucky winner?

Three other people are each sitting on $1 million and don’t know it. One winner bought a Lotto Max ticket in the Outaouais region last June.

Another lucky Quebecer got their hands on an Extra jackpot on Nov. 5 in the Eastern Townships for the Nov. 5, 2021 draw.

The last champ who is owed $1 million purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in the Montérégie region in late November.

Loto-Québec said anyone with unclaimed tickets can check their numbers on their website or through the organization’s application.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba man gets $10-million winning lottery ticket in August, realizes in December' Manitoba man gets $10-million winning lottery ticket in August, realizes in December
Manitoba man gets $10-million winning lottery ticket in August, realizes in December – Dec 23, 2021
