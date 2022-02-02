Trucker convoy: Ottawa police seek to identify woman after National War Memorial desecrated

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a woman wanted in connection with an investigation into the desecration of the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Saturday.

In a press release issued Wednesday evening, Ottawa Police released photos and video of the suspect.

Police said the woman is Caucasian, with an average build.

National War Memorial investigation – Suspect to identify.

National War Memorial investigation – Suspect to identify.

Info on the identity of this person? Please contact the Central Investigations Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

She was seen wearing a black winter jacket with some yellow on the front, a black toque with a symbol on the front, black winter pants and grey and white shoes.

Officers said she was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 extension 5166.

Over the weekend, protesters from across Canada converged on Parliament Hill.

The demonstration, initially aimed at denouncing vaccine mandates for truck drivers crossing the Canada-U.S. border, has since morphed into a protest against a variety of COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

The protesters sparked outrage from members of the public and officials across the country after photos and videos surfaced of demonstrators allegedly desecrating the National War Memorial and the Terry Fox Statue.

On Sunday, Ottawa police said “several investigations” were underway.

By Wednesday, protesters remained in the nation’s capital.

Police said the force has been clear that evidentiary teams will be videotaping “all aspects of the demonstration.”

“We are acting on evidence of violence, hate crimes and unlawful behaviour,” the release reads.

To date, three men have been charged with criminal offences in connection with the demonstration.

The force said there are now 25 “active investigations,” including into the desecration of the National War Memorial, and into incidents at the Shepherds of Good Hope.