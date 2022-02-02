Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trucker convoy: Ottawa police seek to identify woman after National War Memorial desecrated

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 8:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Trucker convoy: Protesters gather on Tomb of Unknown Soldier, spark outrage' Trucker convoy: Protesters gather on Tomb of Unknown Soldier, spark outrage
WATCH: Trucker convoy — Protesters gather on Tomb of Unknown Soldier, spark outrage

Police are seeking to identify a woman wanted in connection with an investigation into the desecration of the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Saturday.

In a press release issued Wednesday evening, Ottawa Police released photos and video of the suspect.

Police said the woman is Caucasian, with an average build.

Story continues below advertisement

She was seen wearing a black winter jacket with some yellow on the front, a black toque with a symbol on the front, black winter pants and grey and white shoes.

Officers said she was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 extension 5166.

Trending Stories

Read more: Trucker convoy: Trudeau says protest ‘becoming illegal’ as demands for action grow

Over the weekend, protesters from across Canada converged on Parliament Hill.

The demonstration, initially aimed at denouncing vaccine mandates for truck drivers crossing the Canada-U.S. border, has since morphed into a protest against a variety of COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

The protesters sparked outrage from members of the public and officials across the country after photos and videos surfaced of demonstrators allegedly desecrating the National War Memorial and the Terry Fox Statue.

On Sunday, Ottawa police said “several investigations” were underway.

Read more: ‘Several’ investigations underway after monuments defaced during Ottawa trucker rally: police

By Wednesday, protesters remained in the nation’s capital.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the force has been clear that evidentiary teams will be videotaping “all aspects of the demonstration.”

Click to play video: '‘Of course I’m worried’: Coutts mayor on 5th border protest day' ‘Of course I’m worried’: Coutts mayor on 5th border protest day
‘Of course I’m worried’: Coutts mayor on 5th border protest day

“We are acting on evidence of violence, hate crimes and unlawful behaviour,” the release reads.

To date, three men have been charged with criminal offences in connection with the demonstration.

The force said there are now 25 “active investigations,” including into the desecration of the National War Memorial, and into incidents at the Shepherds of Good Hope.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa tagOttawa Police tagTrucker Convoy tagFreedom Convoy tagNational War Memorial tagTrucker Protest tagTomb of the Unknown Soldier tagOttawa protests tagprotests ottawa tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers