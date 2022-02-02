Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Conservatives elect Candice Bergen as interim party leader

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 8:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Erin O’Toole booted as leader of Canada’s Conservative Party' Erin O’Toole booted as leader of Canada’s Conservative Party
WATCH: Erin O’Toole booted as leader of Canada's Conservative Party

Candice Bergen has been elected as the interim leader of the Conservative Party after the removal of Erin O’Toole.

In a caucus vote late on Wednesday, Conservative MPs gave the nod to Bergen to replace O’Toole after months of infighting severely weakened his hold over the party.

Read more: O’Toole calls for ‘balance’ as Conservative MPs plunge party into leadership race

Nine candidates were in the running. The interim selection of Bergen came hours after O’Toole was ousted from the leadership role, with 73 MPs voting to remove him, and just 45 lining up in his support.

Trending Stories

The vote was called after 35 MPs signed a petition over the weekend to put his leadership to the test.

O’Toole is the first party leader to be removed under a process outlined in the Reform Act, legislation passed in 2015 that allows a caucus to give members the power to trigger a leadership review.

Story continues below advertisement

Anger against his leadership had been simmering for months – sparked by September’s disappointing election results.

The Conservatives lost ground in crucial regions of the country, compared to 2019’s election loss.

Bergen will serve as the interim Conservative leader until a new permanent leader is chosen by the caucus.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Conservative Party tagErin O'Toole tagCanada News tagCanada Politics tagTories tagConservative Caucus tagO'toole Leadership tagConservative party news tagErin Otoole Ousted tagConservative party new leader tagErin O'Toole today tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers