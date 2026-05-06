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Politics

Opposition calls for income-tax cut to be tacked onto Manitoba’s budget

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2026 5:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Budget reaction from Manitoba Opposition finance critic Lauren Stone'
Budget reaction from Manitoba Opposition finance critic Lauren Stone
RELATED: Budget reaction from Manitoba Opposition finance critic Lauren Stone – Mar 25, 2026
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Manitoba’s Opposition Progressive Conservatives are calling on the NDP government to add an income-tax cut to this year’s budget.

A bill to enact the budget is expected this week, and it is to include a tax cut on food sold at grocery and corner stores.

The government is hoping to pass the bill before the legislature rises for the summer next month, and the Tories say they will help speed passage of the bill if it also cuts income taxes.

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The Tories are demanding an increase in the basic personal amount — income that people can earn tax-free — from $15,780 to $21,000 this year.

They say that would save an average two-income family $1,000 a year, which is roughly 10 times more than the government’s food tax cut.

The NDP government has a solid majority of legislature seats and can pass bills without the support of the Opposition, but the Tories say the government should compromise and help families fight inflation.

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