Country 105 Radiothon kicks off in support of Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation

Tune into Country 105’s Caring For Kids Radiothon to hear inspiring stories of hope, help and healing from the very heart of the hospital — the kids and families.

From Wednesday to Friday, Country 105 will be raising funds for the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation in Calgary. Funds raised will support life-saving and life-changing care at the Alberta’s Children’s Hospital, which will make a world of a difference for sick and injured children in our communities.

“Our community responds to Radiothon with real compassion — wanting to do whatever they can to prevent other children from having to go through all that,” said Saifa Koonar, president and chief executive officer of the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“If you listened to our first Radiothon and compared it to what families are experiencing now, you would know without a doubt that together, we are making a difference. Radiothon is changing the kind of care kids are able to receive here in Calgary — and it’s saving and changing real kids’ lives.”

Although the radiothon is going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, listeners can still help by donating online or on the phone. Those interested can call 403-802-2700 to make a donation or donate online at KidsRadiothon.com. You can also become a Miracle Maker by donating $18 a month.

“Country 105’s Caring for Kids Radiothon is an incredible example of our community coming together to improve the lives of children living with urgent medical needs. For the past 19 years, we have shared powerful stories of healing and hope, and thanks to our generous listeners, we continue to raise lifesaving funds to support children’s health and the selfless work of Alberta Children’s Hospital,” said Country 105 program manager Greg Johnson.