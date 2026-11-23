One of the kindest things we can do for our families is make our wishes known.

Preplanning doesn’t mean dwelling on the future. It means giving yourself the time and space to think about what matters and imparting clarity when your family needs it most.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Saturday, November 28th from noon to 1:00pm on Talk to the Experts, join Sarah Bailey from Trinity Funeral Home, as she’ll be talking more about why preplanning matters and how you can get started.

Listen in Saturday and discover why Trinity Funeral Home is everything a funeral home should be.