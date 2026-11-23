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When you want to bring the wow to winter decorating, it’s best to turn to the experts!

On Saturday, November 28th, Anita McDonald from Kuhlmann’s Greenhouse joins Daryl for 880 CHED’s Talk To The Experts.

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They’ll discuss the beautiful floral arrangements, wreaths, and more to decorate your home, plus Kuhlmann’s incredible selection of holiday gifts for the people on your list.

See what Kuhlmann’s Greenhouse has in store now at Kuhlmanns.com and then tune in Saturday for 880 CHED’s Talk To The Experts.