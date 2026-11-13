November 14 — The Knee Clinic

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The Knee Clinic: Talk to the Experts at 12 p.m. on QR Calgary.

If knee pain is slowing you down, it’s time to get answers. This Saturday at noon on QR Calgary’s Talk to the Experts, join Dr. Dale Macdonald from The Knee Clinic as he discusses the most common causes of knee pain, today’s treatment options, and why surgery isn’t always the only solution. Whether you’re dealing with arthritis, a sports injury, or chronic knee problems, learn what can help you move better and live with less pain.

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The Knee Clinic, Alberta’s only private knee clinic, was created to address this gap in knee expertise and make qualified, specialized care available within days.