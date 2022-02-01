Retired York Region teacher charged in connection with historic sex assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A retired Ontario teacher from York Region has been charged in connection with historical sexual offences committed against “several children,” police said.

In a press release Tuesday, York Regional Police said in June of 2021 officers launched an investigation into a retired school teacher after police received information regarding a sexual assault.

Officers said during the investigation, four victims reported incidents from their Grade 4 class between 1977 and 1980 at a public school in Nobleton, Ont.

According to police, three female victims reported sexual offences, while one male victim reported a physical assault.

Police said Lawrence Fritz, 73, had been arrested.

He has been charged with three counts of gross indecency, three counts of indecent assault, forcible confinement and assault with intent.

Police said Fritz was a teacher in the York Region District School Board full time for “many years” and continued working as a supply teacher until he retired in 2020.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims,” the press release reads. “Anyone with information is urged to come forward.”

Global News reached out to the York Region District School Board for comment, but did not immediately hear back.