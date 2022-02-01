Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Retired York Region teacher charged in connection with historic sex assault investigation

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 3:52 pm
Police said 73-year-old Lawrence Fritz was arrested on Jan. 27.
Police said 73-year-old Lawrence Fritz was arrested on Jan. 27. York Regional Police / Provided

A retired Ontario teacher from York Region has been charged in connection with historical sexual offences committed against “several children,” police said.

In a press release Tuesday, York Regional Police said in June of 2021 officers launched an investigation into a retired school teacher after police received information regarding a sexual assault.

Officers said during the investigation, four victims reported incidents from their Grade 4 class between 1977 and 1980 at a public school in Nobleton, Ont.

Read more: Former Toronto teacher arrested, charged in connection with sex assault investigation: police

According to police, three female victims reported sexual offences, while one male victim reported a physical assault.

Police said Lawrence Fritz, 73, had been arrested.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He has been charged with three counts of gross indecency, three counts of indecent assault, forcible confinement and assault with intent.

Police said Fritz was a teacher in the York Region District School Board full time for “many years” and continued working as a supply teacher until he retired in 2020.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims,” the press release reads. “Anyone with information is urged to come forward.”

Click to play video: 'Former Toronto teacher arrested, charged in connection with sex assault investigation' Former Toronto teacher arrested, charged in connection with sex assault investigation
Former Toronto teacher arrested, charged in connection with sex assault investigation

Global News reached out to the York Region District School Board for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
York Regional Police tagYork Region tagTeacher charged tagteacher sex assault tagToronto Teacher Charged tagarrested Lawrence Fritz tagLawrence Fritz tagLawrence Fritz arrested tagsex assault teacher tagteacher charged toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers