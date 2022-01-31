Former Toronto teacher arrested, charged in connection with sex assault investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A former Toronto teacher has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.

In a release issued Monday, Toronto police said between September and October of 2021, a man was employed by the Toronto District School Board and worked as a teacher at Donview Middle Health and Wellness Academy.

Officers said the man taught French to Grade 6 and 7 students.

Police allege the man sexually assaulted “several pupils” on “multiple occasions.”

According to police, in Oct. 2021, members of the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre launched an investigation. On Jan. 12, 2022, CYAC officers arrested 26-year-old Nathan Graham from Toronto.

Police say he has been charged with four counts of sexual interference, and four counts of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on March 16.

Graham previously worked at Alexander Stirling Public School for three years.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

In a letter sent to parents on Monday, the principal of Donview Middle Health and Wellness Academy, David Ehrlich, said after the school learned of the allegations, Graham was “immediately placed on home assignment.”

Ehrlich said he “will not return to the school pending outcome of the matter.”

“School administration will continue to co-operate with police in their investigation,” the letter reads.

Ehrlich said while it is “important to remember that laying criminal charges does not constitute guilt,” they “cannot and do not take these allegations lightly.”

“Safety is a top priority at TDSB schools, and we are committed to enforcing policies about the well-being of our students.”

According to the TDSB, a letter was also sent to parents at Alexander Stirling Public School.

“TDSB social workers will be on-site at both schools tomorrow to provide support,” the board said in an email to Global News.