Health

3,091 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID, 568 in intensive care

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 10:22 am
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Premier Doug Ford, Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra to speak

Ontario is reporting 3,091 people in hospital with COVID on Tuesday with 568 in intensive care units.

This is up by 108 hospitalizations but a decrease of 15 in ICUs since the previous day. Last Tuesday, there were 4,008 hospitalizations with 626 in ICU.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 3,091 people in hospital with COVID-19, 56 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 44 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 568 people in ICUs with the virus, around 84 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while around 16 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario businesses reopen with cautious optimism

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,622 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,035,916.

Of the 2,622 new cases recorded, the data showed 408 were unvaccinated people, 103 were partially vaccinated people, 1,807 were fully vaccinated people. For 304 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 11,504 as 60 more virus-related deaths were added. Officials noted 3 deaths were removed from the cumulative total due to data clean up and these deaths occurred more than a month ago.

A near two year timeline of Ontario's lockdowns and reopenings
A near two year timeline of Ontario’s lockdowns and reopenings

A spokesperson for Ontario’s Ministry of Health said 63 deaths occurred in the past 27 days.

Trending Stories
“Of these, four deaths occurred on [Jan.] 31, 14 deaths occurred on Jan. 30, 20 deaths occurred on Jan. 29, with the remaining occurring in the preceding days,” the spokesperson said.

“While this will not change the fact that these individuals tragically lost their lives, it is important to be transparent and provide the public with as much context as we can.”

Here's what's open at 50% capacity in Ontario on Jan. 31 as restrictions ease

There are a total of 981,803 recoveries, which is around 95 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 4,816 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 89.2 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 91.9 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 49.6 per cent — more than 6.4 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 53.7 per cent with 18.6 per cent who are now fully vaccinated.

The province administered 57,600 doses in the last day.

The government said 16,380 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 11,875 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 16.2 per cent.

