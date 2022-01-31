OPP locate person reported lost off ski trails north of Haliburton

Send this page to someone via email

One person was located after being reported lost off cross-country ski and snowshoe trails north of Haliburton on Friday.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, officers were called to locate a person who had reportedly gotten lost in the Moose Woods Recreational Trails (ski and snowshoe trails) located off Haliburton Lake Road in the Municipality of Dysart et al, about nine kilometres north of the village of Haliburton.

OPP say at the time it was dark and temperatures hovered around -39 C.

Police say officers were able to locate the individual and utilize OPP resources to transport them to awaiting Haliburton County paramedics for treatment.

OPP on Monday say the incident is a reminder for residents participants in winter activities to take precautions, including:

Plan your route and never go out alone. Always tell someone your planned destination and your expected time of return.

Bring a fully charged mobile phone, extra backup battery and/or a satellite-enabled device to use when an area has poor phone reception.

Do not solely rely on technology for navigation — bring a map of the area and a compass.

Consider downloading a geolocation app, such as What3Words. OPP say the app will aid first responders in pinpointing your location when you need help.

Avoid unfamiliar areas at night. If going out at night, bring a flashlight, which can be used to signal your location or identify landmarks around you.

Check the weather and sunrise/sunset times. Take into consideration temperature drops at night dark, causing familiar landmarks to become indistinguishable.

Dress for the weather and wear proper footwear as the weather can change quickly.

Bring items such as water, snacks, matches, a first-aid kit, a flashlight and extra gloves, socks and other warm clothing.

Always have a means to start a fire.

If you become lost, remain in place, seek shelter and stay warm.

Use caution on frozen bodies of water and remember that no ice is safe ice.

If you choose to go out on the ice, carry safety equipment, such as icepicks and throw ropes for self-rescue or to aid others.

OPP advise to alway be prepared as the response time from emergency personnel may be prolonged due to the vastness of Haliburton County.

