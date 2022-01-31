Menu

Health

Health minister to launch program to help recruit and retain doctors in rural Alberta

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 2:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Rural Alberta mayor praying for no major incidents following long weekend ER department closure' Rural Alberta mayor praying for no major incidents following long weekend ER department closure
WATCH (Oct. 9, 2021): A town southeast of Edmonton will be without an ER doctor this weekend because the emergency room is closed. The lack of crucial medical services is causing concern along with the hope that no emergencies arise. Chris Chacon reports – Oct 9, 2021

Health Minister Jason Copping will announce Monday afternoon the launch of a new program with the goal of improving recruitment and retention of family physicians in rural communities in Alberta.

Dr. Gavin Parker, board chair of the Rural Health Professions Action Plan, will be joining Copping.

The announcement, set for 2 p.m., will be streamed live in this article post.

Read more: ‘We really need to fill that void’: rural Alberta municipalities struggling with doctor shortages

In recent years, mayors and other municipal officials have been raising concerns about a growing shortage of family doctors in rural communities.

Click to play video: 'Alberta announces $6M program to increase number of doctors in rural communities' Alberta announces $6M program to increase number of doctors in rural communities
Alberta announces $6M program to increase number of doctors in rural communities – Mar 27, 2021

In Cochrane, the issue has only escalated in the last year, according to Mayor Jeff Genung.

In August 2021, he told Global News the town’s physician shortage is made worse by an abundance of retirees and the provincial changes to their wages.

“They were talking about changing or affecting doctor’s wages, so that may have forced some physicians to look elsewhere or relocate their practice,” Genung said.

“We’ve had a number of retirees, those current doctors are retiring and leaving vacancies. So that really is the perfect storm.”

Read more: Doctors in at least 44 rural Alberta communities to reduce services: survey

In April 2020, the Rural Sustainability Group conducted a survey of more than 300 physicians across the province. The group said 44 Alberta communities would see changes due to recent government changes to the way physicians can bill for services.

“The responses we have received are quite alarming,” said Dr. Samantha Myhr, who practises in Pincher Creek.

“Forty-four communities will be impacted by July from our initial data — that’s physicians who have been forced to make changes or look ahead to make changes after the pandemic in order to protect their ability to see patients or look after their patients at all.”

Three communities — Sundre, Stettler and Lac La Biche — had already been informed some of their doctors will be withdrawing emergency and obstetric services in hospitals.

Click to play video: 'NDP accuse health minister of lying about how many doctors were planning to leave Alberta' NDP accuse health minister of lying about how many doctors were planning to leave Alberta
Alberta health tagAlberta doctors tagRural Alberta tagJason Copping tagFamily Doctors tagRural doctors tagrural healthcare tagalberta family physicians tagphysician billing tag

