Health minister to launch program to help recruit and retain doctors in rural Alberta

Health Minister Jason Copping will announce Monday afternoon the launch of a new program with the goal of improving recruitment and retention of family physicians in rural communities in Alberta.

Dr. Gavin Parker, board chair of the Rural Health Professions Action Plan, will be joining Copping.

In recent years, mayors and other municipal officials have been raising concerns about a growing shortage of family doctors in rural communities.

In Cochrane, the issue has only escalated in the last year, according to Mayor Jeff Genung.

In August 2021, he told Global News the town’s physician shortage is made worse by an abundance of retirees and the provincial changes to their wages.

“They were talking about changing or affecting doctor’s wages, so that may have forced some physicians to look elsewhere or relocate their practice,” Genung said.

“We’ve had a number of retirees, those current doctors are retiring and leaving vacancies. So that really is the perfect storm.”

In April 2020, the Rural Sustainability Group conducted a survey of more than 300 physicians across the province. The group said 44 Alberta communities would see changes due to recent government changes to the way physicians can bill for services.