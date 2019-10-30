Menu

Alberta Budget 2019

Health

Doctors call new pay plan being proposed in Alberta legislature cynical, heavy-handed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2019 7:28 pm
Updated October 30, 2019 7:29 pm
A doctor writing in a file.
A doctor writing in a file. Getty Images

Alberta’s doctors say proposed changes to their pay and practice rules are cynical and heavy-handed and will make future physicians think twice about working in the province.

Dr. Christine Molnar, head of the Alberta Medical Association, says in a letter to members that a bill now before the legislature would allow the government to unilaterally rip up the current pay deal – and any future pay deals – with doctors.

READ MORE: Alberta UCP asking arbitrators to cut public service pay by 2%

Molnar says the government is dealing “cynically” with doctors by asking them to sign onto deals that only physicians would be duty-bound to honour.

On Monday, Finance Minister Travis Toews introduced legislation as part of his budget that would allow the government to cancel its master agreement with doctors if the two sides can’t negotiate a new deal.

READ MORE: Alberta introduces bills to increase rural doctors, bring in replacement workers for union jobs

The bill also proposes giving the government the power to tie any new doctor’s billing privileges to where he or she practices in order to get more physicians to work in under-serviced rural areas.

Molnar says such a plan is unfairly restrictive, has failed in Atlantic Canada and would make new physicians question why they would want to work in Alberta.

Alberta county finds creative way to attract doctors
Alberta county finds creative way to attract doctors
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureAlberta healthAlberta BudgetAlberta budget 2019Travis ToewsAlberta Medical AssociationAlberta doctorsalberta doctor payalberta doctor negotiation
