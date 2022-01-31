New Brunswick reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, including person in their 20s

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported five new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday, including a person in their 20s.

This is the second individual under the age of 30 to die from COVID-19 in New Brunswick. The first time happened in April, 2021, and like this most recent death reported, no specific age was given.

The other deaths involved two people in their 70s and two in their 80s.

There are currently 152 New Brunswickers hospitalized with the virus, down by 12 in the past day. Patients include 68 people who were hospitalized for COVID-19 complications and 84 who were admitted for a reason other than the virus but tested positive at the hospital.

Three more patients are now in intensive care, for a total of 16 in ICU. Seven COVID-19 patients are on a ventilator in the province.

As of Monday, there are 402 health staff isolating after testing positive for the virus. According to the provincial dashboard, the COVID-19-designated hospital capacity across New Brunswick is now at 86 per cent, while ICU occupancy is at 77 per cent.

Public health reported 169 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 517 self-reported rapid test positives. The province estimates there are a total of 4,841 active COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed by a lab.

In the past day, more than 1,300 New Brunswickers received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Public health reported Monday that 84.5 per cent of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated with two doses, and 44 per cent have received a third or booster shot.

The province moved to Level 2 of its winter action plan on Friday night, several days ahead of the original timeline. Under the newly eased restrictions, New Brunswickers can dine inside restaurants with members of their ‘Steady 10,’ work out in gyms, and book haircuts.

