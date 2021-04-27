A person in their 20s has become New Brunswick’s youngest victim of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A person in their 20s has died of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, becoming the youngest victim of the pandemic in the province.

The person, who was the 36th in New Brunswick to die of the disease, lived in the Moncton area.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said this latest death is a stark reminder that COVID-19 “can and will strike the young as well as the old.”

“We are reminded again of the urgency of protecting ourselves, our families, our communities, from the effects of the new COVID-19 variants of concern and interest,” she said.

Russell noted there are a number of variant cases in New Brunswick. The variant first detected in South Africa has been found in Zones 2 and 4, and the variant first detected in the U.K. has been found in Zones 1 and 4.

The province also recently confirmed its first case of the variant first detected in India. Dr. Russell has previously said she was very worried about variants, specifically this variant, known as B.1.617.

There are also 24 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Twenty-one of those are in Zone 4, the Edmundston and Grand Falls region, and those are related to an outbreak at the Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls.

However, Russell said she was encouraged to see no new incidents of community transmission in the lockdown area, and hospital admissions in the area have declined “significantly.”

Because of this, the Edmundston sector will leave the lockdown phase and enter the orange alert level, effective midnight tonight.

“While the pandemic has been hard on all New Brunswickers, the people of Edmundston have endured more than their share of restrictions,” she said.

Two of Tuesday’s new cases are in Zone 1 and one new case is in Zone 3.

Russell added that Public Health is also carefully monitoring Zone 3, where the variant first detected in India was found.

Public Health also recently declared an outbreak at Magee House, an apartment-style residence at UNB in Fredericton.

As of Monday, six cases are related to the outbreak. Students, staff and families have been tested, and testing is ongoing at Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence due to an exposure to a case.

– With files from Rebecca Lau