N.B. premier and top doctor expected to provide update on COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Thursday.

The briefing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed here.

New Brunswick remains in Level 3 of its winter plan. Restrictions include keeping single-household bubbles, a ban on indoor dining at restaurants, and the closure of gyms, spas and salons.

The province had set a tentative date of Jan. 31 — next Monday — to loosen those restrictions and enter Level 2.

That would also be the date that students, who have been taking part in remote learning since Jan. 11, would resume in-person learning.

Story continues below advertisement

When asked whether the province would be able to stick to that date to enter Level 2, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said Wednesday that “the modelling looks good.”

Meanwhile, New Brunswick health officials are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the Saint John Regional Correctional facility.

The facility has 66 inmates and 40 staff who have tested positive.

A Public Safety spokesman says five other staff members are symptomatic and isolating.

Overall, New Brunswick health officials said Wednesday there were 137 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

As well, nearly 500 health-care workers were isolating after testing positive for the virus.

— With a file from The Canadian Press

Advertisement