SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 severe illness trends still rising in most of Canada: Tam

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2022 7:49 am
Click to play video: 'Deeper perspective into latest COVID-19 deaths and ICU numbers' Deeper perspective into latest COVID-19 deaths and ICU numbers
WATCH: Deeper perspective into latest COVID-19 deaths and ICU numbers

Canada’s top doctor says even though the average daily COVID-19 case count across the country is down 30 per cent compared to last week, it’s not an accurate reflection of the state of the pandemic.

Dr. Theresa Tam says targeted testing policies and reduced testing continue to underestimate the number of true infections, noting severe illness trends are still rising in most jurisdictions and hospitalization rates are increasing across all age groups.

Quebec announced it will begin tracking COVID-19 rapid test results through an online portal, although experts question its usefulness and the accuracy of such data.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Christian Dube says the government-run platform will help Quebec better track COVID-19 transmission in the community, given that publicly run PCR testing is reserved for people in high-risk groups.

Trending Stories

COVID cases fuelled by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant continue to strain hospitals, with New Brunswick’s health minister saying most emergency room patients could be treated outside hospitals.

Alberta recorded its second-highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations with 1,418, one day after an overall record of 1,443.

Click to play video: 'New poll shows changing attitudes about the pandemic' New poll shows changing attitudes about the pandemic
New poll shows changing attitudes about the pandemic
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada COVID-19 tagOmicron tagOmicron variant tagCOVID news tagcovid canada tagCanada News tagCOVID-19 latest tagomicron news tagomicron canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers