Crime

Two inmates assaulted at federal prison in N.S., one in hospital

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 10:29 am
Global News Morning January 31, 2022
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Two inmates were assaulted last week at Springhill Institution, a federal prison just outside of Amherst, N.S.

The incident happened on Jan. 25, at around 6 p.m. The two injured inmates were taken to a hospital to receive treatment, and one of them still remains in hospital while the other had returned to Springhill.

Read more: N.S. prison reform groups call for inmate releases as COVID-19 spreads

According to a Correctional Service Canada release, the assailants have been identified and the RCMP is investigating.

“The safety and security of offenders, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) staff and the public remains the highest priority,” read the release.

Read more: Trauma of 16 days in N.S. dry cell endures, though court win a solace: former inmate

