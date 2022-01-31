Two inmates assaulted at federal prison in N.S., one in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Two inmates were assaulted last week at Springhill Institution, a federal prison just outside of Amherst, N.S.

The incident happened on Jan. 25, at around 6 p.m. The two injured inmates were taken to a hospital to receive treatment, and one of them still remains in hospital while the other had returned to Springhill.

According to a Correctional Service Canada release, the assailants have been identified and the RCMP is investigating.

“The safety and security of offenders, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) staff and the public remains the highest priority,” read the release.

