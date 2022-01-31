Blaze at Falconridge strip mall causes ‘extensive’ damage: Calgary fire

Send this page to someone via email

A two-alarm structure fire kept Calgary fire crews busy late Sunday.

A fire was reported outside the strip mall near

The Calgary Fire Department was called out to a strip mall near McKnight Boulevard and Falconridge Boulevard NE around 7 p.m. Fire crews found that the fire, which had originally been reported outside of the building, had spread to the inside. More resources were called in to tackle the blaze.

No occupants were in any of the businesses at the time, and no injuries were reported, though EMS crews were on standby.

Read more: Calgary firefighters douse flames in Pineridge garage fire

The CFD said there’s extensive damage to one section of the exterior of the strip mall, with smoke and some water damage to the interior businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Enmax and Atco were at the scene to control the flow of utilities.

A CFD investigator was also at the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire. The investigation continues.