SIU investigates double fatal collision on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two men following a collision in Peterborough, Ont., on Friday night.

According to the SIU, around 9:35 p.m., a Peterborough Police Service officer was driving on Lansdowne Street West en route to a call. The SIU said the officer observed a vehicle travel through a red light at Park Street.

According to the SIU, the officer turned around and activated their emergency lights to pursue the vehicle but resumed travel to the original call after losing sight of the vehicle.

Later Friday the same vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Lansdowne Street West and Webber Avenue.

Two men in the suspect vehicle found on its roof — ages 38 and 41 — were pronounced deceased at the scene, the SIU said.

The victims have not been identified.

Two women in the other vehicle were taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and “diagnosed with no injuries.”

The SIU has assigned four investigators and two forensic investigators to the case. One subject official has been designated at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury, alleged sexual assault or firearm discharge at a person.