Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 3 2020 6:44pm 01:33 SIU investigate police-involved shooting in Toronto’s west end Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating a police-involved shooting in the Toronto’s west end. Erica Vella reports. Man reportedly wielding hatchet in Toronto’s west end shot by officer, police say <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7500883/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7500883/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?