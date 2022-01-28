Man killed in collision with overpass near Falcon Lake

A 77-year-old Falcon Lake man was killed after a hydraulic crane on his truck crashed into an overpass, Manitoba RCMP said.
The single-vehicle collision, which took place just after noon on Thursday, occurred just off Highway 1, on the Falcon Lake exit ramp.
Police said the crane, used for logging, hit the overpass as the truck was trying to go under it, causing the truck to come to a sudden stop.
The driver of a vehicle behind the truck called 911, and despite efforts at performing CPR by emergency personnel and RCMP, the man was declared dead on-scene.
Police, who continue to investigate, said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash
