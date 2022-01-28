Menu

Traffic

Man killed in collision with overpass near Falcon Lake

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 3:55 pm
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

A 77-year-old Falcon Lake man was killed after a hydraulic crane on his truck crashed into an overpass, Manitoba RCMP said.

The single-vehicle collision, which took place just after noon on Thursday, occurred just off Highway 1, on the Falcon Lake exit ramp.

Police said the crane, used for logging, hit the overpass as the truck was trying to go under it, causing the truck to come to a sudden stop.

The driver of a vehicle behind the truck called 911, and despite efforts at performing CPR by emergency personnel and RCMP, the man was declared dead on-scene.

Police, who continue to investigate, said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash

