2 taken to hospital after minivan veers off road south of Peterborough

Two people are in hospital following a single-vehicle collision south of Peterborough on Friday morning.

Around 10:20 a.m, emergency crews were called to the area of County Road 2 and Bensfort Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township following reports a minivan had left the roadway and ended up down an embankment.

Peterborough County-City Paramedics and township firefighters treated a man and woman at the sene before paramedics took them to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.

A man and woman were take to hospital following this single vehicle collision on County Road 2 in @OSMTownship this morning around 10:20. The van left the roadway and ended up down an embankment. @PtboParamedics, firefighters treated the two. Tow is removing the van now #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/oBPYISfjOo — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 28, 2022

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the crash.

