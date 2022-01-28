2 taken to hospital after minivan veers off road south of Peterborough

Two people are in hospital following a single-vehicle collision south of Peterborough on Friday morning.
Around 10:20 a.m, emergency crews were called to the area of County Road 2 and Bensfort Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township following reports a minivan had left the roadway and ended up down an embankment.
Peterborough County-City Paramedics and township firefighters treated a man and woman at the sene before paramedics took them to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.
Trending Stories
Peterborough County OPP are investigating the crash.
— More to come
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments