Traffic

2 taken to hospital after minivan veers off road south of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 1:15 pm
Click to play video: '2 taken to hospital after minivan veers off road south of Peterborough' 2 taken to hospital after minivan veers off road south of Peterborough
Two people were taken to hospital following a crash south of Peterborough on Friday morning.

Two people are in hospital following a single-vehicle collision south of Peterborough on Friday morning.

Around 10:20 a.m, emergency crews were called to the area of County Road 2 and Bensfort Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township following reports a minivan had left the roadway and ended up down an embankment.

Peterborough County-City Paramedics and township firefighters treated a man and woman at the sene before paramedics took them to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the crash.

— More to come

